Iowa Records 250 Additional COVID-19 Deaths

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show 250 more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 757 new coronavirus cases have been reported.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 319,203.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 4,901 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far.

Of those deaths, 2,007 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 55 long-term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 358 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. Of the hospitalized patients, 94 are in intensive care and 29 of them are on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 3,100 inpatient hospital beds available and 367 ICU beds available. There are also 940 ventilators available across the state.

The statewide average positive rate for the last 14 days stands at 9.9%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data continually in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.