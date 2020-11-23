Iowa Poor People’s Campaign Demands More Action to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — A group of Iowans took to their cars to demand the state take action against COVID-19.

The Iowa chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign held a caravan Monday to drive around the Iowa State Capitol. The caravan also served as a way to remember the more than 2,200 Iowans who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Activists displayed signs, some calling for Congress to pass a stimulus package to help Americans cope with the pandemic. Organizers said it is time for the community to come together to slow the spread of this virus.

“I myself have lost my income. My husband, who’s a musician, he does not have an income right now either. And my story is just one of the thousands, one of the millions who are going through this right now. And we have a solution to this. We just need to come together and work,” said Ayisha Farrow, co-chair of the Iowa Poor People’s Campaign.

Farrow said the group is also calling for a mandatory mask mandate.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a new Public Health Disaster proclamation last Monday. It orders more restrictions as the state tries to curb COVID-19, such as a limited version of a mask mandate.

However, critics said Reynolds’ new health measures were too little, too late after she rejected calls for stronger action for months.

“These guidelines are long overdue and fall far short of what Iowans need to aggressively flatten the curve and relieve the stress on our overwhelmed hospitals and frontline workers,” Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Mark Smith said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.