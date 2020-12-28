Iowa Nurse Has No Regrets After Experiencing Severe Allergic Reaction to Moderna Vaccine

CLARION, Iowa — An Iowa nurse became one of the first in the world to experience a severe allergic reaction to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, but she says her experience shouldn’t stop others from getting the shot.

Vaccine excitement in Iowa spread rapidly for Tiffini Toliver, a nurse practitioner for Iowa Specialty Hospitals & Clinics in Clarion. “I was actually jealous because I had heard other people had gotten it the week before and I was like I can’t wait to get ours,” said Toliver.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, ten minutes after getting her Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot, Toliver’s hope turned into a health emergency.

Toliver said, “I felt like I could not swallow. My tongue felt fat. My throat started feeling scratchy.” She then began to experience a tingling sensation from head to toe with her heart rate skyrocketing. Toliver added, “To run in the 140s and 150s, three times more than my normal, I don’t know what a heart attack feels like, but I felt like I was having a heart attack.”

Two doses of epinephrine, Benadryl and a steroid helped get Toliver feeling a bit better. But an hour later she experienced a second wave of the same reaction. This time it sent her to the emergency room where she asked a colleague to make a promise. “I seriously looked up to Regina and said, ‘Don’t let me die.’ I honestly felt like I was dying,” said Toliver.

More medicine helped counteract her reaction and Toliver was cleared to go home that night. “I’ve never had any reaction to any vaccines before,” she said.

COVID-19 guidance from the CDC recommends anyone who is allergic to an ingredient in the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines should not get them. If you have ever had a severe allergic reaction to any vaccine or injectable therapy, you should seek a doctor’s advice. “My only thing that I have a severe allergic reaction to is strawberries, which would make no sense really,” said Toliver.

The CDC also advises patients who have a severe allergic reaction to the first shot to pass on the second shot. Toliver said, “I will not be getting it. It is not worth it to me to take that chance again.”

Toliver says she does not want her experience to incite fear but instead inform the public through transparency. “No one has ever had this before. We don’t know how people are going to react to it. If you are in a small clinic without emergency access, make sure someone is supervising you after you get the vaccine,” Toliver said.

It is a vaccine that Toliver still thinks highly of. “I have no vaccine regret. I’m glad I got it. I want to keep myself safe, my family safe, my patients safe and the community safe,” said Toliver.

The first reported case of a severe allergic reaction to the Moderna vaccine came on Christmas Eve. A doctor in Boston claims to have experienced a similar severe allergic reaction to the Moderna vaccine. He reportedly has a severe allergy to shellfish. The Boston doctor’s allergic reaction occurred about two days after Toliver had her allergic reaction.