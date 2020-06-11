Iowa-Native Finally Back Home in Sweden After Trip Sailing Around the World Derailed by Pandemic, Hurricane Season

A Clive native, trapped between hurricane season and the coronavirus pandemic, has made it home safely.

Valley High School graduate, Ryan Ellison, and his girlfriend, Sophie Darsy, are back home in Sweden after completing a four-day sail to the island of Curacao where they were finally able to dock their boat and fly back.

In 2018, Ryan and Sophie sold all their belongings and set out to sail around the world. They began in the Mediterranean and slowly worked their way west. But in early March… They were stopped cold by the COVID-19 pandemic after mooring at the Caribbean island of St. Maarten.

They’d been stuck there on their 40-foot boat ever since, with hurricane season moving in.

After finally making it back to Sweden, they plan to take some time before eventually returning to their boat and their voyage.

“We’re giving ourselves two months to not think about the boat at all and then in two months we can start making plans to think about the future of our sailing adventure. But for now we really need a break. We’re so tired,” said Sophie. Ryan chimed in with, “Yeah—we’ve just been sleeping!”

The two had hoped to make it back to Iowa this summer for a visit, but now say that’s not going to happen this year.