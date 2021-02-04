Winter Weather Closes Des Moines TestIowa Site, Forces Changes in Other Locations’ Hours

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday’s winter storm is forcing most of the TestIowa drive-thru sites to make changes to their hours.

Governor Kim Reynolds’ office released a statement Thursday morning about the scheduling, saying those who have appointments scheduled that will be cancelled can use their QR code at any TestIowa site while it is open, and will not have to re-take the assessment or make a new appointment.

The Council Bluffs location will be open for regular hours between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The changes for Thursday are:

Des Moines, closed for testing all day

Davenport, closing early at 12 p.m.

Waterloo, closing early at 12 p.m.

Cedar Rapids, closing early at 1 p.m.

If you need to schedule a COVID-19 test at a TestIowa location you can do so here.