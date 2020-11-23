Why COVID-19 Testing Before Holiday Gatherings Isn’t Always Foolproof

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Even though the CDC is recommending people do not gather for Thanksgiving, some are still trying to keep their holiday plans in play.

There’s the idea that a negative COVID-19 test could offer Iowans the protection they need. One doctor is noting this method is not always foolproof.

Dr. Darin Jackson is the medical director for 88MED, a company that recently opened a rapid testing site in West Des Moines. Dr. Jackson explains testing, especially rapid testing, doesn’t always give you the full picture.

“If you didn’t have enough viral load to trip the test to read you as positive, it hadn’t been long enough,” Dr. Jackson said. “That’s absolutely a risk, but it’s just the best thing we have. And nobody has a crystal ball. Unfortunately, that’s the reality of it.”

It’s only a snapshot in time. What it comes down to is the timing of the test and the timing of your exposure. That’s because there is a sensitivity limitation when it comes to the rapid nasal antigen test, which they offer at 88MED. While you can get day-of results, it may be a false negative and could potentially be exposing your family. That’s why Dr. Jackson says people should pick the risk level they’re comfortable with.

“If you’ve got some elderly people or frail people or immunocompromised people, I’m not so sure I’d take the risk at all. But if everyone’s for the most part healthy, I think I would lean more towards let’s everyone get tested,” Dr. Jackson explained. “Certainly anyone that’s symptomatic, we don’t want one of them to be around. If you’re armed with that negative test, whether that’s the day before the day of, I think I feel pretty confident, as confident as you could given our current situation.”

88MED’s testing location in West Des Moines off of Valley West Drive is open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., including holidays. It runs through insurance so there will be a cost.

