White House Task Force Calls for More COVID-19 Testing at Iowa Universities

WASHINGTON D.C. — The White House Coronavirus Task Force says Iowa needs to dramatically increase COVID-19 testing at its universities.

Specifically, it points to the University of Iowa, which does not do on-campus testing like Iowa State and Northern Iowa. Iowa State and the University of Iowa give updates on case numbers three times a week.

Officials say they want the universities to follow the University of Arizona’s example, which updates case numbers daily.

The new report does back off of the mask mandate, but still encourages using masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.