Waukee Delays Mask Mandate After Receiving New County Health Data

City of Waukee (WHO-HD)

WAUKEE, Iowa — A mask mandate was supposed to go into effect in Waukee Friday but he city is now delaying it.

The city says it received zip-code specific data from the Dallas County Health Department showing 40 total active COVID-19 cases in the city from September 5th through the 14th.

Leaders are requesting past zip-code specific data to review trends to see if a mandate is needed in the future.

Mayor Courtney Clarke said, “It is our hope that with this analysis, we can set a data-driven target for future mask mandate proclamations.”

If and when it goes into effect, the ordinance would require a face-covering out in public within city limits for anyone older than the age of three. There would be a $15 penalty for not obeying.

