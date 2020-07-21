Waukee City Buildings Shutting Down Again Because of COVID-19

WAUKEE, Iowa — The increase in the spread of COVID-19 is prompting all city buildings in Waukee to be shut back down.

The indefinite closure begins Tuesday morning. Only authorized city personnel can enter and meetings will be held virtually.

Utility payments, permit applications, inspection scheduling, and other city business can be conducted without in-person visits. Building vestibules will be open for document and payment drop-offs.

Phone lines will be staffed during regular office hours and essential face-to-face meetings can be scheduled ahead of time but masks are required.