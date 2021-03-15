Waterloo, Cedar Rapids TestIowa Sites to Close Early Monday Because of Snow, Ice

DES MOINES – Winter weather in northeast and eastern Iowa is having an impact on TestIowa drive-thru coronavirus testing sites.

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office announced Monday morning that the sites in Waterloo and Cedar Rapids will close early Monday because of heavy snow and ice expected in those areas.

The sites opened as normal at 8:00 a.m. but are now slated to close at noon.

If your appointment was canceled because of the closure, you can bring your QR code to any Test Iowa site during their regular hours. You will not have to re-do the assessment or schedule a new appointment.

You can find a TestIowa location near you here.