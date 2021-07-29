Tough choices for parents concerned about start of school year amid resurgence of COVID-19

IOWA — The increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa, along with a new state law barring mandatory face mask use in schools, has parents facing some tough decisions.

Fran Parr is trying to decide whether to send her six-year-olds back to class next month. The two are too young to get the vaccine and Fran fears crowded classrooms will only increase their odds of getting the virus.

“You know we’re going to have to have a heartfelt conversation with six-year-olds and say, ‘hey listen this is what your mom and dad want you to do and we need you guys to watch out for each other,’” says Parr.

The Iowa Education Association says teachers are also bracing for another very difficult year.

“Not only is there the responsibility of our educators to teach our children but now it will be heightened again to make sure our students are safe and healthy,” said Mike Beranek, President of the IEA.