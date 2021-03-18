State’s Largest Vaccine Clinic in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Webster County Health Department staged what is believed to be the largest COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in the state of Iowa. Webster County was allocated vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna.

“We have it down to a science. Everybody has a job and the different pods so we’re not tripping over each other,” said Kari Prescott, Director of the Webster County Health Department.

They set a goal to vaccine 1770 people by 3:30PM.

“It’s very important as our goal aligns with the Governor’s to vaccinate as many people as possible in a safe and effective and efficient manner,” said Prescott.

People were lined up socially distant in pods, or different wings of the mall. Medical personnel could walk chair to chair getting people vaccinated and out in about a half and hour.

“I really wanted to get a shot as soon as possible,” said Steve Brown, of Fort Dodge. “It’s been such an easy process. Got here a little before 10 and gosh it’s 10:30 right now, I’ve had the shot, everything went so smooth, Webster County Health is doing a great job.”

“I’ve been thinking about it, my husband got his and thought I need it because I want to go visit family and get back to normal life,” said Michelle Koester, of Duncombe.”

“I thought its important to protect my family and my students,” said Jeremy Smith of Fort Dodge. “They’re doing a great job here, they get you in fast, keeping everybody distanced, and everybody’s in a great mood, I haven’t seen any problems happen around here at all.”

Prescott said her health department can use whatever vaccine comes their way. They can scale their vaccine effort smaller, or even larger than Thursday’s effort if need be.