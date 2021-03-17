State’s 211 Call Center Helps Over 3,000 Iowans Book Vaccine Appointments Within a Week

DES MOINES, Iowa– It’s been a week since Iowa’s 211 call center launched its vaccine navigator program, designed to help those 65 and older book appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 6,000 people have called the 211 call center and navigators have been able to help more than half of those individuals book an appointment.

Currently, the call center is only for booking vaccines at Hy-Vee pharmacies where Iowans can either receive the Pfizer or the Moderna shot.

Seniors need to provide their name and birthdate when they call, but no financial or insurance information will be collected and you will not have to give your social security number.

A week ago the average wait time to book an appointment was 20 minutes. Now it takes no more than 60 seconds to get in touch with one of the state’s 75 trained navigators.

The director of the 211 call center, Melissa McCoy, stressed the call center is not yet offering services to those 64 and younger with underlying health conditions.

“We’ve got so many frustrated individuals that are in that bracket that are having issues trying to navigate the system or getting an appointment,” McCoy said. “Your time will come. We’re going to be here, we’re 24/7, 365 and we will help you once we get this tier taking care of.”

For those in rural areas who are having trouble issues dialing 211, the call center also can be reached at 1-800-244-7431.