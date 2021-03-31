State of Iowa Working to Vaccinate College Students Before Summer Break

IOWA — Beginning next week, all Iowans will be eligible to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated for COVID-19. On Wednesday, Governor Kim Reynolds outlined ways the state is working to ensure college students take advantage of their opportunities before the end of the Spring semester.

Beginning next week, Governor Reynolds says specific allocations of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be sent to Dordt College, Northwestern College, University of Iowa, and DMACC. More schools will be allocated Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses in the coming weeks. The one-shot vaccine allows students to complete the process quickly in one-day.

Governor Reynolds hopes it slows the spread of the virus across the country and stops another surge here in the fall. “This will protect their families upon their return home and it will ensure that they have been vaccinated before they come back to school for the fall semester,” Reynolds said.

Nearly 600,000 Iowans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the Iowa Department of Health warned Iowans Wednesday not to relax their efforts to protect themselves from the virus. The state has seen an increase in its average positive rate in the last week. Health officials say recent spring break travel fueled that increase.

Kelly Garcia, Interim-Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, says that testing in the state has slowed down considerably and that mostly symptomatic patients are being tested. She urged Iowans to take advantage of free testing through Test Iowa to stop the asymptomatic spread of the virus as vaccination efforts continue.

Access to vaccine navigators through the state’s 211 hotline has also been expanded to those aged 16 to 65 who have underlying health conditions and are in need of help making a vaccination appointment.

