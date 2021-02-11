Some Restaurant and Bar Owners Continue with Mask Mandate Despite Looser State Requirements

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Trying times is an understatement. “It’s enormous, the stress that you have because of the uncertainty,” said George Magliero, owner of G-Mig’s 5th Street Pub in Historic Valley Junction.

Despite Governor Kim Reynolds’ proclamation lifting mask mandates and capacity restrictions many metro bars and restaurants like G-Mig’s and Winchester Pub in Historic Valley Junction aren’t quite ready. “There is a small population that thought when the mandate was done then the restrictions were over. What we kept with was it is not,” said Ryan Cooper, owner of Winchester Pub.

Magliero says sales are down 35% from pre-pandemic days at his restaurant. He has increased seating to 85% but says putting safety over sales is his priority and masks will continue to be required. “We are not trying to be part of the problem we are trying to be part of the solution and at the same time we are trying to stay alive,” said Magliero.

Cooper continues to space out customers while requiring masks when not drinking or eating and distancing. “When our customers come in, to us they are the most important thing to us so we are trying to do right by them,” said Cooper.

Many government officials used bars as a scapegoat and shut them down early in the pandemic. Cooper says it’s important to change that stereotype. “We got a very bad wrap for being exactly the epicenter of what’s going on and hopefully this shows to the people that care that we are doing the best we can,” Cooper said.

With sales and seating down, Cooper added a little sunshine by expanding his space with an indoor patio. He said, “My hope is that people get the joke out of it and it’s something like a stress reliever. It increased seating while distancing at the same time. “We’d rather have the stress and emphasize safety. 2020 really taught us how to scale everything back,” Cooper said.

For the first time since September 21st Covid hospitalizations in Iowa are below 300. Some say that is not a sign for celebration but more of a sign that previous restrictions are working and are necessary. Magliero said, “We are going to hold them to it. You are gonna wear the mask until we feel as if the country as a whole is safe.”

Losing business because of their requirements is a risk both owners say they are willing to take considering the risk the pandemic presents is still far too great. “As much as I would like to say nope you don’t have to wear one, if you don’t follow my rules I won’t do it. I’m not gonna serve you,” Magliero said.