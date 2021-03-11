Some Local Businesses Benefited During Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa – The pandemic has been tough on a lot of industries, but it’s also provided a boost for some local businesses.

The lockdown last March changed many people’s priorities. For example, people were staying home more meaning they had more time to fix up their living space.

Do-it-yourselfers emerged and stores including Miller’s Hardware were deemed essential.

“They figured out hardware stores were a necessity,” Rich Galloway, with Miller’s Hardware said. “They never shut hardware stores down. They never restricted hardware stores because when people’s toilet breaks, they need to get it fixed. So where did they go, to the hardware store to get it fixed.”

From simple home improvements to a fresh coat of paint, store workers served as a resource.

“People come here to solve problems,” Galloway said. “That’s why they come here. We go to the big box store and you know a lot of those people don’t know anything. Everybody that is here is pretty knowledgeable about a lot of stuff.”

For those who were sick of being stuck inside, biking emerged. Bike shops were also deemed essential as they’re considered a source of transportation.

Bike World sold thousands of bikes last year, and a lot of them to first-time riders.

“People wanted to get outside. They wanted to exercise, they couldn’t go to their gyms,” Bike World Sales Manager Bif Ridgway said. “One of the neatest things that we saw is a lot of new bikers, new families. If you just look outside, look at the bike trail, we’re seeing faces that we’ve never seen out there before.”

The craze is continuing this year and because of the weather we’ve seen so far, the biking season started earlier.

“This year we forecast that we’re going to see the same issues that we had last year,” Ridgway said. “We’ve got thousands and thousands of bikes on backorder and we’re basically having to pre-sell a lot of those bikes. We have a great inventory right now but it is slowly dwindling down as we’re seeing people come in early in the season.”

For both businesses, inventory continues to be a challenge. A lot of these trends are happening nationwide so there’s issues with supply and demand.