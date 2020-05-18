Smash Park Opens Doors Monday as Restaurant, Physical Fitness Venue

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Smash Park is opening its doors Monday for customers to eat, drink, and play safely, but many are wondering if it should be allowed under Gov. Kim Reynolds’ public health proclamation. Restaurants and fitness centers are now allowed to be open at a limited capacity and with certain restrictions in place, but bars and “amusements” are still ordered to be closed.

“We absolutely consider ourselves a restaurant, but we also consider ourselves a physical fitness, activity venue as well with pickle ball. So we do have the best of both worlds in that regard. We were excited that both of those categories were included in the Governor’s reopening,” owner, Kerri Lockyear said.

Smash Park provides a wide range of services. In their over 40,000 square foot indoor and outdoor facility they can have people dining in for its made from scratch menu, drinking its famous fishbowls at the bar, playing pickle ball, or participating in different yard games all at the same time.

Despite all the different amenities, Lockyear said they definitely fall within Gov. Reynolds’ guidelines to be allowed to open back up and is prepared to do so safely.

The Iowa Department of Appeals and Inspections (DIA) agrees.

“The governor’s proclamation does not require Smash Park to close its pickle ball courts or outdoor recreation areas as long they do not permit groups of more than 10 to gather,” Stefanie Bond with the DIA said.

Smash Park isn’t allowing more than six people per privately reserved space with the outdoor and indoor recreations.

“Safety is incredibly important to us. We want all of our guests to trust we’ve taken extraordinary measures to make the venue very safe. So not only are we following the Governor’s recommendations as well as safety regulations from the Iowa Restaurant Association and the CDC, we will be socially distancing all of our tables, we will be sanitizing all of our tables. We will also be sanitizing our paddles in between every single use. The balls the guests actually keep, those are single-use, so we aren’t concerned about those. We know that we will be monitoring the flow of guests in and out through reservations, so we are confident that we will be well within the safety guidelines,” Lockyear said.

Smash Park took the weekend to make sure it was fully prepared after making significant changes to its operations. Even though it is allowed to open at 50 percent capacity, Lockyear said they are only going to open at 20 percent to really spread people out. Twenty percent is still serving about 200 patrons at one time.

Games like pickle ball and other yard games will only be available by reservation so they can thoroughly sanitize equipment before and after each use and monitor guests using the equipment.

“Within every reservable space is a set of gloves for every customer as well as sanitizing wipes and we will be handing out individual bottles of sanitizer on top of that. So we feel like we are going above and beyond. We will be wiping down every game that is used in between each guest. These are games like giant connect four. They are not individual board games. There will be no public games, all of them will be private, so we feel confident that folks will feel safe,” Lockyear said.

Staff members will also have to complete a wellness exam before every shift and wear gloves and masks while working.

In the Governor’s proclamation it says a bar “is an establishment where a customer may purchase an alcoholic beverage in which the serving of food is incidental to the consumption of those beverages and is limited to the service of ice, snack foods, and the reheating of commercially prepared food such as frozen pizzas, pre-packaged sandwiches, or other pre-packaged, ready-to-serve products.”

Regarding “amusements” still ordered to be closed, the proclamation states “All bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades and amusement parks shall be continued to be closed.”