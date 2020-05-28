Slight Increase in Weekly Iowa Unemployment Claims, Number of Jobless Iowans Decreases

DES MOINES, Iowa – The latest figures on unemployment claims filed in the state have been released by Iowa Workforce Development. The numbers released Thursday show while the overall number of unemployed Iowans dropped from the previous week, the number of claims filed rose slightly.

The new numbers represent claims for the week of May 17 through May 23.

IWD says 14,586 initial claims were filed, compared to 13,040 from the previous week. The continuing weekly unemployment claims dropped to 180,679 from the previous week’s 187,375.

Unemployment benefits totaling $48,828,481.83 were paid out for last week.

The industries with the most claims were:

Manufacturing (3,835)

Industry Not Available – Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (2,382)

Health Care & Social Assistance (1,399)

Retail Trade (923)

Accommodation & Food Services (898)

IWD says it has paid $104,376,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment benefits and claims. A total of $661,090,200 in benefits has been paid since April 4th.

IWD says initial claims and weekly unemployment claims can be filed at www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov.