Rising COVID-19 Cases Cause Des Moines Metro Hospitals to Ban Visitors

DES MOINES, Iowa – Visitors at Des Moines metro area hospitals are no longer being allowed, except under strict circumstances, due to “significant increases in positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa, including Polk and Dallas Counties.”

That’s according to a news release sent Monday morning from the Polk County Medical Coordination Center.

The new rules are effective Tuesday, July 21, and apply for Broadlawns Medical Center, MercyOne Des Moines and West Des Moines Medical Centers, and UnityPoint Health – Des Moines.

One or two designated caregivers will be allowed but only in the following circumstances:

A patient is imminently dying. Two caregivers will be allowed at a time; caregivers may rotate at the discretion of the clinical care team. Visitors under the age of 18 may be allowed in this case, at the discretion of the clinical care team.

The patient is being treated in an Emergency Department (ED)/Trauma Service, outpatient clinic, and/or undergoing surgery. One designated caregiver will be allowed.

The patient is a minor under the age of 18 years. Two parents/designated caregivers/ guardians at a time will be allowed in the patient’s room to support care of the patient; designated caregivers may rotate at the discretion of the clinical care team.

The patient is suffering from confusion or delirium. One designated caregiver will be allowed in the patient’s room to support the care of the patient.



In maternity services (Labor & Delivery, Postpartum, OB ED, MTT), one designated caregiver/support person and 1 certified doula/outside birth coach will be allowed in the patient’s room to support the care of the mother.

Designated caregivers have to be older than 16 and not have any signs of illness. They’ll be screened for illness at the entrance of the hospital or clinic and must wear a mask.

The designated caregivers must abide by these rules:

Siblings under the age of 16 are not allowed.

Must always remain in patient room as appropriate

Free from illness such as (fever, sore throat, cough, diarrhea, vomiting or runny nose)

Limit movement within the facility and avoid common areas (cafeterias will not be open to the public)

Those at high risk for severe disease and who have underlying health issues should not visit.