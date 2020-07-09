Ringgold County Fair Opens for 2020

MOUNT AYR, Iowa — With many county fairs in Iowa postponing until 2021, the Fair Board in Ringgold County has voted to hold a modified version of the Fair, this year.

The Fair will feature livestock exhibitions, though the animals will be brought in on the day of the show, and taken home that night. There will also be 4H project exhibits in an air-conditioned building. Groups will be scheduled to meet with judges to minimize the amount of people there at one time. But the large events could not be done.

“Didn’t want to impose on people and go out and get sponsorships for events like we had in the past,” said Keith Miller, Chair of the Ringgold County Fair Board. A lot of the business was businesses were either locked or they weren’t open at all,so we didn’t get sponsorships so with that it made it tough to financially try to have the main events.”

This year’s fair will have no grandstand events, no queen contest, and no kiddie tractor pull. Also the social distance factor made doing such events a big risk.

“For the major events, the bleachers are usually packed pretty much shoulder to shoulder, and even if everything is completely opened up there’s going to still be a lot of people that aren’t going to want to be closely associated with other people,” said Miller. “So the thinking was that it may hurt our attendance by maybe a third maybe even a half.”

“You know as a 4-H leader, as a mom, as a Ringgold County person, we really love the Fair,” said Kristen Akers, who lives in Ringgold County. “We really appreciate that work at the Fair Board has done to say, let’s look at the rules, figure it out,let’s do it for the kids.”

The Ringgold County Fair Concludes Saturday.