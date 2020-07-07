Watch Now
Reynolds Allocates $50 Million in CARES Act Funds for Mental Health & Substance Abuse Treatment

URBANDALE, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds released details Tuesday about funding for mental health and substance abuse treatment that is coming from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The governor held her weekly news conference at the Iowa Behavioral Health Association in Urbandale where she spoke about more than $50 million in federal funding the state is receiving.

The funds will be divided, with $30 million going toward ongoing mental health services for children and adults, and to help cover the increased need for the services due to the pandemic.

The remaining $20 million is earmarked for mental health providers and substance abuse treatment.

That is in addition to nearly $1 million from FEMA for crisis counseling services for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

