Push continues to get kids vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the holidays

DES MOINES, Iowa — With children ages five to eleven being able to receive their COVID vaccine for almost a month now, and with the vaccines being in high demand, it seems many parents wanted to be the first in line.

The response to get children vaccinated has been so positive that the Polk County Health Department ran out of vaccines about two weeks ago, but recently just got another batch of them.

COVID cases are still on the rise locally as well as nationally, specifically in younger children according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

With the holiday season just around the corner, many parents wanted to try and get their children vaccinated before seeing family, attending large gatherings, or traveling long distances.

A parent from Ankeny, Natalie Salt said she and her family had been waiting for this vaccine for quite a while. Her children got their first dose two days after it was approved and their lives have already been put at ease because of it.

“It’s so easy to get the vaccine. There’s a lot of different places that they offer and even I think Hy-Vee and CVS also offer this vaccine and you know if you’re on the fence about the vaccine, right you can always talk to your pediatrician, “said Salt. “And you know we work so hard to be safe for other people even as adults we let our older people get their shots first and then you know we got our shots and now it’s time for our kids to be safe as well.”

You can visit the Polk County Health Department website for more information about vaccines for this age group as well as how to make an appointment.