Prairie Meadows Temporarily Bans Smoking in Fight Against Coronavirus

Coronavirus Impacting Iowa

ALTOONA, Iowa – Prairie Meadows is making a big, but temporary, change in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The casino is banning smoking on the property for guests and employees for 30 days in order to make sure masks, which are required, are worn properly.

A few other temporary changes are being made. Guests can no longer walk up to the bar to get drinks they must now order all beverages through a cocktail server. Food can also only be eaten in designated areas.

“We continue to monitor and navigate a time where we know one thing for sure – we each have a personal responsibility to care for one another. These initiatives are our way of continuing to support the wellbeing of the community,” said Gary Palmer, President/CEO of Prairie Meadows.

Prairie Meadows says its two-stage air filtration process includes anti-microbial treatment and staff members are using disinfectants and electrostatic sprayers to sanitize the property. For more information on the safety measures in place click here.

