Prairie Meadows to require masks again starting Sunday

ALTOONA, Iowa – Starting Sunday morning, face coverings will again be required for guests and employees at Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Altoona.

The casino made the announcement Friday morning, saying “Prairie Meadows will continue to do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Masks and face coverings will be required to be worn at all times while on the casino property.

The casino says its air filtration process means 100% of the air is exchanged every 15 minutes and it is treated for microbes.

Cleaning and sanitizing also remains a top priority for the casino.