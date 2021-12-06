Positive COVID-19 tests increase dramatically, according to latest IDPH data

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting a dramatic jump in the number of positive COVID-19 tests reported in the state over the last seven days.

According to the latest update on the IDPH’s coronavirus website, there have been 12,254 positive tests over the last week. That’s up by 2,548 from the numbers reported on Friday. The previous increase in positive tests reported from Wednesday to Friday of last week was 1,485.

The positivity rate over the last 14 days also continues to climb. On Friday it was 11.5% but Monday morning’s update shows it has risen to 11.9%.

There is some good news when it comes to hospitalizations and cases in long-term care facilities.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen from 747 on Friday to 721. The number of patients with the virus that are in intensive care did rise slightly, from 156 to 162.

IDPH says of all the patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 71.9% of them have not been fully vaccinated.

The number of long-term care facilities that are experiencing outbreaks has decreased by three since Friday, with 17 outbreaks being reported.