Polk County’s first drawing in COVID-19 vaccine lottery happening Friday

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A vaccinated Polk County resident will soon be $50,000 richer. On Friday, the county will draw its first winners for the COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

One person will take home a $50,000 dollar prize, while someone else will get $1,000, and a lucky student will win a $5,000 scholarship. Winners will be verified and called, and if they wish, be announced Friday afternoon in front of the Polk County Administration Building.

The prizes are a part of an incentive program by the Polk County Board of Supervisors to help convince residents to get vaccinated. So far, more than 58,000 people have signed up.

County leaders have always had a sense of urgency to get shots into arms, and that’s grown with concern over the Delta variant.

“The more people vaccinated, the host will not land in someone,” Angela Connolly, chair of the Polk County Board of Supervisors, said. “So we need to get to that 75% community herd immunity. And if we can get as many people vaccinated, the hosts will go away and it won’t get in our community and that’s really what we’re trying to do.”

The county will draw for a winner of a $1,000 prize every week until August 27th. Vaccinated residents have a shot at the $50,000 and the scholarship every two weeks.

Any Polk County resident that are 18 and older and fully vaccinated can still sign up at: immunizepolk.org