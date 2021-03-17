Polk County Residents Seeking Second Moderna COVID-19 Dose Can Schedule with Hy-Vee

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – If you are a resident of Polk County and are still trying to schedule your second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Hy-Vee is helping out.

Three of Hy-Vee’s metro pharmacies will offer appointments to those who need to complete their Moderna vaccinations. The locations participating are at Ankeny Prairie Trail, Southridge, and Fleur.

You can schedule your appointment here. Select the “event” and choose the second dose event for one of the three locations.

Hy-Vee advises people not to attempt to schedule the first dose using these events. People should also avoid calling the pharmacies directly because they don’t have access to make appointments for the events.