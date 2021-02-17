Polk County May Cancel Some Vaccinations After Reynolds’ Administration Cuts Supply

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Health Department confirmed to WHO 13 Wednesday that it may have to postpone COVID-19 first dose vaccinations for some people and make other residents wait longer for their second dose vaccination.

This follows Governor Kim Reynolds’ administration’s decision to reduce the county’s anticipated allotment of the Moderna vaccine over the next few weeks because of bad weather in the nation’s southern region. The administration said that delayed virus shipments to Iowa and other states.

“There are some supply issues at the moment,” explained Kelly Garcia, interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Garcia couldn’t say yet when the supply issues due to the weather would be remedied so Polk County could resume previous levels of vaccine allotment but didn’t expect a long-term impact on the county’s vaccination efforts.

Polk County Health Communications Officer Nola Aigner Davis declined to speculate on how much supply could decrease over the next few weeks. “We don’t know what the next few weeks of supply will look like. We know what we have seen in the past few weeks but we know allocation can change,” Aigner Davis said. “We would love more Moderna vaccine.”

Aigner Davis said the county may have to change its plans because of the reduced Moderna supply. “Pfizer first dose appointments will not be canceled. However, this could cancel first dose Moderna and delay second dose Moderna,” she said.

The Centers for Disease Control originally recommended that the second dose of Moderna vaccine be administered about 28 days following the first dose. Recently the C.D.C. said that it believes the second dose can still be effective if given within 42 days of the first vaccine.

A message on the county health’s website states that providers will focus now on providing second doses of the vaccine for those eligible and for residents 65 years of age and older.