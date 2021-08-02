Polk County health officials to speak on escalation in COVID-19 cases

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – Polk County health officials plan to address the recent COVID-19 surge as well as recommendations by the CDC in a news conference Monday afternoon.

Currently, Polk County has a vaccination rate of 65-percent. That’s one of the highest in our state. However, the county is still below the 70 to 75-percent vaccination rate that is estimated to reach so-called “herd immunity.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the last week, the number of new cases has risen nearly 75-percent in Polk County and hospitalizations are up more than 83-percent.

Based on the new numbers, the CDC says Polk County is now at “substantial risk” of COVID-19 spread.

According to guidelines released July 27th, the CDC is recommending that even those who have been fully vaccinated wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of “substantial or high transmission.”

The 2:30 p.m. news conference is being held at the Polk County Administration Building and WHO 13 will stream it live on www.WHO13.com.