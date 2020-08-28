Polk County Board of Supervisors Blasts Gov. Reynolds Over Lack of Mask Mandate

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – The Polk County Board of Supervisors is taking aim at Gov. Kim Reynolds, claiming because the governor won’t enact a statewide mask mandate it cannot enact a local measure to enforce one either.

In a news release send out Friday morning, the Supervisors point out that Polk County is considered a “hot spot” for COVID-19, according to criteria from the White House Coronavirus Task Force because it has a seven-day average positivity rate of over 10%, and a case rate of over 100 cases per 100,000 population. Polk County has exceeded that case rate for 57 days, according to the board.

The board says it encouraged Gov. Reynolds back in July to issue a statewide mask mandate and also requested the ability “to adopt measures that meet local needs and reflect local disease conditions.”

Polk County Supervisor Matt McCoy, a former state lawmaker, said “Ultimately the Governor of Iowa has eliminated the ability of local governments to enact common sense practices that will protect our most vulnerable residents. Until a vaccine is approved and becomes widely available, masks are one of the only tools that we have to help contain local outbreaks and the uncontrolled community spread that we are experiencing right now. It is both unfortunate and discouraging that we are unable to adopt a mask mandate at this time.”

The Polk County Board of Health Advisory Committee has recommended the Board of Supervisors adopt a countywide mask mandate but the board says it is unable to because it isn’t enforceable.

Supervisor Angela Connolly said, “The majority of our local leaders are in agreement that masks are an effective tool at preventing the spread of COVID-19 but due to concerns about the legality and enforceability of a mask mandate there is not support to implement a countywide mask mandate at this time.”