Physician Predicts Iowans Will Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Booster by End of 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa — Vaccine clinics have been underway in Iowa for months. The first Iowans to be vaccinated will soon be entering their six months of immunity.

Dr. Gilg Gachiani, Chief Physician of Quality Officer at Broadlawns Medical Center, said vaccine clinics will definitely be around for the rest of the year but the hope is that the high demand for vaccines will have decreased by the fall.

Gilg Gachaini said this is why the medical community is urging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“The concern is that the longer it’s out in the communities spreading the more likely it’s going to continue mutating,” Gilg Gachiani said. “Which will mean, it will be very hard to test for it will be very hard to develop vaccines for, it could be more difficult to develop treatment for, it could be more severe.”

Dr. Gilg Gachaini said that those who are coming up on their six months of being vaccinated will more than likely want a booster shot when it becomes available.

A booster shot is a vaccine that companies adjust to make more effective than the original strain.

Moderna is currently in clinical trials for their booster shot. Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson and Astra-Zeneca are all still in the process of development.

Dr. Gilg Gachaini said it hasn’t been confirmed if these boosters will include new ingredients and what those ingredients will be. However, being that the current vaccines have proven to be effective against different COVID-19 variants, the chief physician at Broadlawns believes booster shots will be very similar to current vaccines.

“The vaccines still seem to be effective against them. No one knows what it will look like in the fall, and so they’re trying to predict that and work on that but it’s similar to the flu vaccine in that every year the scientists are trying to predict what will be the prevalent strain,” Dr. Gilg Gachaini said.