Pediatrician’s Perspective: FDA Expected to Authorize COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids ages 12-15

DES MOINES, Iowa – Younger Iowans may soon be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA is expected to authorize the vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15 some time this week.

Dr. Steve Rinderknecht is a pediatrician at UnityPoint Clinic and said preliminary information looks promising.

“Efficacy-wise, safety-wise it’s comparable to that younger group of adults that have already had the vaccine and have been monitored for several months,” Dr. Rinderknecht said, “and so we know it’s still very effective and it appears to be very safe at that age.”

Dr. Rinderknecht expects to know more once the authorization happens and they get the full report. He said vaccine side effects for this 12-15 age group will be very similar to young adults, including soreness at the injection site, headache, fatigue, and muscle aches. He gives two reasons for kids to get the vaccine.

“It’ll help them individually protect them from disease, and it’ll help the community as a whole achieve what we can as far as that magic number of herd immunity,” Dr. Rinderknecht said. “And if they get vaccinated, there’s just less spread going on to the older folks.”

Dr. Rinderknecht understands parents are hesitant and says one concern he often gets is kids don’t get very sick from COVID-19 anyway, so maybe they should get the disease and not worry about the vaccine. Here’s his answer to that.

“They’re very correct in that kids in general don’t get as sick as older folks, but they still get sick. They still get hospitalized on occasion. Kids have died from this, and there’s that rare complication that happens,” Dr. Rinderknecht explains. “What about other long-term complications from the disease that we don’t even understand very well yet? I would much much rather take my chance with the vaccine than the disease because you’re probably going to end up getting one or the other.”

Dr. Rinderknecht said UnityPoint will use the same process they’ve been using to get adults vaccinated. Since vaccine demand has dropped, he expects they should be able to get kids in right away.