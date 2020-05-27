Parking Fees to Resume Next Week in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – As more businesses re-open in Iowa due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions traffic is expected to increase and more people will need a place to park.

The Des Moines Police Department will start enforcing parking meters again next week in all downtown and East Village areas.

The city suspended enforcement near the start of the pandemic, back in March. City leaders say this wiped out nearly $800,000 in revenue.

Parking meters cost $1.25 per hour Monday through Saturday between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.