Pandemic Hobbies: Flour Flying Off Shelves as Baking Interest Spikes

DES MOINES, Iowa — More time at home means more time to discover a newfound pastime and for many, it’s baking and cooking. So many people picking up the hobby during this pandemic has common ingredients flying off the shelves.

NBC News said according to Christopher Clark, vice president of communications and administration for the North American Millers’ Association, the global pandemic “has resulted in an unprecedented demand situation” for flour and other home-baking ingredients.

“For us, we haven’t been able to get shredded cheese for two weeks. It’s just, I mean, it’s shredded cheese, but people are having the same [problem] and they’re like ‘I can’t find yeast. I can’t find chocolate chips.’ So they’re looking at the recipe, and they’re saying, ‘well, this is what the recipe calls for’ and it’s like, that’s okay. We can modify it,” Tonja Djuren, founder of the Kitchen of Chaos said.

Djuren is a local culinary guru who is working to help all these new cooks in the kitchen. She shares her favorite recipes and baking tips online and posts videos daily of what she’s cooking while keeping it very real.

These past few months Djuren said she’s found herself helping people with ingredient substitutions when they can’t find what they need in the store. She’s also helping others tackle recipes that may seem daunting, because baking is supposed to have psychological benefits, being a form of creative expression and helping with mindfulness, not adding more stress.

“I enjoy doing it and sharing it with other people. It’s just, it’s comforting. It’s relaxing, like there’s something about going into the kitchen and doing those things,” Djuren said. “Normally when people don’t do it it’s because it takes so much time, and they’re so tired, or there’s other things that they have to focus on. Well now people don’t want to focus on those things. They want something that is going to take their mind off of it.”

Djuren went to culinary school for baking and pastry arts, but beyond teaching what she knows, she hopes her videos give people a community of support right now.