One Year Later: COVID-19 Pandemic Travel Trends

DES MOINES, Iowa – From canceled flights and docked cruise ships to testing requirements and safety protocols, the travel industry has been through a lot in the past year. With the spring break season upon us, the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to have an impact on travel.

Local travel agents say after a long year at home, people are ready to get away.

“At this point, people are just excited to go someplace, anytime,” Jody Valentine, a wedding navigator with Allied Travel, said.

One year into the pandemic, there’s a lot more to think about when planning a trip. The CDC is still discouraging people from traveling, even if they’ve received the vaccine. Depending on the destination, people need to make plans for a negative COVID-19 test and have a back-up plan should they test positive.

“Nobody knew what to expect, nobody still really does because this is new territory for everybody,” Mary Phillips, general manager of International Travel Associates, said. “There’s nothing like this has ever happened before, but industry leaders predicted that leisure travel, personal travel would come back first and that is truly what is happening.”

When it comes to where people are traveling, Valentine and Phillips say Florida and Hawaii are popular spots in the United States. While they are currently not recommending European travel, some people are still booking trips to Mexico and the Caribbean while keeping the testing requirements in mind.

“We do have people that are still traveling,” Valentine said. “And what they’re doing is getting tested before they leave. The chances of them testing positive in the destination, as long as they’re wearing masks, socially distancing, following all the protocols are very slim if they’ve arrived in the destination testing negative. So that’s what our clients are doing but it is definitely a deterrent to people wanting to travel.”

Because there have been so many changes throughout the pandemic, Valentine said many of her clients are waiting until the last minute to book their trip. While air travel has picked up, she said driving to a destination is becoming more popular.

The question remains for many: when exactly is it safe to travel again?

“Well that really depends on each person’s comfort level,” Valentine said. “There are people right now that are traveling and feel like they’re perfectly safe. There are others that will maybe never ever get on a plane again. I think most people are somewhere in the middle, especially people that love to travel. They recognize that they are going to have to make some changes in the way that they used to travel in order to travel again.”

Valentine said whether you can or should travel is a conversation people need to have with their doctors. However, she does advise getting trip insurance.