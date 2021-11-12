One week in: Vaccine availability for kids varies across different organizations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – It’s been a week since children as young as five became eligible for the vaccine, and parents are finding out some places have more availability than others.

The Polk County Health Department posted an update to its Facebook page Thursday that said: “we do not have available appointments for pediatric Pfizer…Please check back often.”

Last week, Polk County officials told us they were only allocated 800 doses from the state.

Some parents are having more luck at Hy-Vee pharmacies as they receive their vaccinations directly from the CDC.

“You can sign up for email alerts so then when they release more appointments because they get more supply, you get an email,” Tricia Schreiner, a parent from West Des Moines, said. “I got an email like two days ago and I got on the website and there were a bunch of appointments available.”

Hy-Vee officials couldn’t give numbers of how many doses they have or how many kids they’ve vaccinated so far, but did say they order more from the CDC on a weekly basis. The Iowa Department of Health orders its doses every other week.