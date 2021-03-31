Oakridge Neighborhood Addresses COVID-19 Vaccine Language Barriers

DES MOINES, Iowa — The distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine has highlighted barriers among communities, specifically when it comes to those who speak different languages.

Those who work at Oakridge Neighborhood say the pandemic has intensified their efforts of helping people who speak English as a second language.

Almardi Abdalla is in charge of adult and family programs at Oakridge. He said with at least 22 different dialects spoken on campus, the biggest challenge is communicating the correct information.

“Specifically when you speak English as a second language, people just tend to believe whatever they hear,” Aballa said, “especially when they just use social media as the main source of information.”

During the pandemic, Oakridge is on a mission to separate fact from fiction. The organization gets information from the CDC and local health departments. Workers then distribute a variety of materials, they communicate with people in six language-specific group chats, and they even follow up with voice memos so people are able to hear the information.

The six primary languages they’re focused on include: Arabic, Swahili, Somali, Kunama, Tigrinya, and Nuer.

Overall, the goal is to keep people who live at Oakridge, as well as those who utilize the services and programs informed.

“For us, it’s a matter of equity,” Abdalla said. “And we feel by breaking linguistic barriers, we are able to connect people to resources. That’s the surest way for self-sufficiency and financial independence, which is the mission of Oakridge Neighborhood Services.”

Coming up on April 10, Oakridge will also be providing a free vaccination clinic with UnityPoint for staff and residents who are interested.

“We go out there, we do surveys, we knock doors, and we explain to them in their own language the effectiveness of the vaccine and also all the facts about the vaccine. And then we let them decide based on that,” Abdalla explains.

The vaccination clinic goes from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Call Oakridge at (515) 244-7702 to schedule an appointment. Organizers are hoping to host another one in the future so they can offer the vaccine to more people.