Number of Iowans Receiving Unemployment Benefits Tops 180,000

DES MOINES, Iowa – The latest figures on unemployment claims filed in the state have been released by Iowa Workforce Development, and while the overall number of unemployed Iowans has risen the number of claims filed have dropped from last week.

The new numbers represent claims for the week of April 26 through May 2. The number of new claims declined by over 4,000 from the previous week.

IWD says 24,693 claims were filed, compared to 28,827 from the previous week. The continuing weekly unemployment claims rose to 181,358 from the previous week’s 170,990.

Unemployment benefits totaling $50,931,302.43 were paid out for last week.

The industries with the most claims were:

Manufacturing (6,053)

Industry Not Available – Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc (4,010)

Health Care & Social Assistance (2,988)

Accommodation & Food Services (2,200)

Retail Trade (1,768)

IWD says it has paid $111,378,600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment benefits and claims to 164,088 Iowans. A total of $439,126,200 in benefits has been paid since April 4th.

Benefits totaling $10,046,088.94 from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program were also paid to 15,612 Iowans.

IWD says initial claims and weekly unemployment claims can be filed at www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov.