New Poll Shows More Iowans Disapprove Than Approve of Gov. Reynolds’ COVID-19 Response

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa – The approval rate for how Gov. Kim Reynolds is handling COVID-19 in Iowa has dropped sharply since June with more Iowans disapproving of the job she’s done than approving, according to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

The results were reported by the Des Moines Register Thursday morning and show 47% of Iowans disapprove of Gov. Reynolds’ job addressing the coronavirus pandemic and 44% approving. Nine-percent of Iowans responded “not sure” in the poll.

That is a 15% drop since the last Iowa Poll in June, which had 59% of Iowans approving of the governor’s job in relation to COVID-19.

The Register reports the results of the poll have been split along party lines. For respondents who identified as Republicans, 80% of them said they approve of Reynolds’ job on the issue. For those identifying as Democrats, 82% said they disapproved.

For more on the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll click here.