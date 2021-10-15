New data released on COVID-19 cases in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health has released its latest update on the spread of COVID-19 statewide, and hospitalizations for the virus are down from earlier this week.

According to the IDPH, there are currently 575 people hospitalized with the coronavirus. That’s 23 fewer than were hospitalized as of the department’s Wednesday report. There’s also a decrease in the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU, with a drop from 150 to 137.

The IDPH says that unvaccinated Iowans account for 77.3% of all of the patients hospitalized because of the coronavirus, which is a slight decrease from the previous reporting.

Twenty-six long-term care facilities in the state are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks, which is down from 29 on Wednesday.

The statewide average positive rate for the last 14 days is 8.8-percent.