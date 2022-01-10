Nearly 33K positive COVID-19 tests reported in Iowa over the last 7 days

DES MOINES, Iowa – The number of positive COVID-19 tests reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health continues to soar.

The latest update Monday reveals 32,732 positive tests have been reported to the IDPH over the last seven days. Friday’s positive case count was listed at 24,935. The 14-day positivity rate has also jumped from 17.5% last Friday to 19.9%.

In Polk County alone, the CDC is reporting the seven-day positivity rate is 28.38% as of Monday.

Hospitalizations from the coronavirus have decreased slightly from 898 last Friday to 886. That is while the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU has increased from 168 to 190.

According to the IDPH, 81.7% of all the COVID-19 patients in the ICU have not been fully vaccinated.

Five additional long-term care facilities have reported outbreaks of coronavirus, bringing the total to 32.