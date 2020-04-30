Nearly 180,000 Iowans Now Receiving Unemployment Benefits

A previous headline for this story incorrectly indicated the total number of unemployment claims filed as the new number of claims filed for last week. The error has been corrected.

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Workforce Development has released the latest figures on unemployment claims filed in the state and they continue to rise as the coronavirus pandemic has caused many Iowans to lose their jobs.

The new numbers represent claims for the week of April 19 through April 25. The number of new claims rose from the previous week.

IWD says 28,827 claims were filed, compared to 27,912 from the previous week. The continuing weekly unemployment claims climbed to 170,990 from the previous week’s 151,846.

Unemployment benefits totaling $51,408,623.02 were paid out for last week.

The industries with the most claims were:

-Manufacturing (5,143) -Health Care & Social Assistance (3,985) -Industry Not Available – Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (3,817) -Retail Trade (3,307) -Accommodation & Food Services (2,606)

IWD says it has paid $102,714,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment benefits and claims to 153,951 Iowans. A total of $327,747,600 in benefits has been paid since April 4.

Benefits totaling $4,810,592.73 from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program were also paid to 13,344 Iowans.

IWD says initial claims and weekly unemployment claims can be filed at www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov.