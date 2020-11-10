More Than 100 Iowa Long Term Care Centers Have COVID-19 Outbreaks; 27 More Deaths and 4,441 Cases Reported

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show 27 more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 4,441 new cases have been reported. The state is also seeing a record high in the number of long term care facilities where outbreaks have been reported.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Monday and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 161,257. Over the last 24 hours, 8,893 test results have been reported to the IDPH.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 102,914 are recovered. That means 1,873 people were reported as recovered in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate for testing was 15.4% for the last 24 hours. For the last 14 days it stands at 20.7%.

These results stem from testing of 1,049,807 individuals thus far.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 1,872 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 900 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 102 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 1,135 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s a daily record high and an increase of 101 from the previous day. Over the last 24 hours, 166 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and that’s also a record. Of the hospitalized patients, a record-high 196 are in intensive care. Eighty-nine of those patients are on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 2,690 inpatient hospital beds available and 364 ICU beds available. There are also 706 ventilators available across the state.

Ninety of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. The top three are: Jones 43.6%, Wayne 37.6%, Calhoun 35.4%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.