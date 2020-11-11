More Schools Make Temporary Switch to Online Learning as COVID-19 Positivity Rates Rise

IOWA – High COVID-19 positivity rates have many schools asking the Iowa Department of Education to let them make temporary switches to online learning.

That includes Ames. The school board voted unanimously Tuesday to move three elementary schools online — Edwards, Meeker, and Sawyer.

Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., there will be another meeting to discuss moving all pre-k through eighth-grade students online through Thanksgiving if it is granted a waiver. A week ago, the district opted to delay bringing pre-k through fifth grade back to 100-percent in-person learning.

The Johnston School Board has also voted to request a waiver. Grades six through 12 will be online for the rest of the week and pre-k through fifth grades will be in school Wednesday and Thursday with an online learning day Friday.

If granted, Johnston’s waiver would start Monday and go through the Nov. 24th.

Dallas Center-Grimes will not be returning to in-person learning Wednesday as scheduled. The board voted this week to stay hybrid until at least November 24th. Another meeting will take place to determine the next steps.

A fourth Waukee school is moving temporarily online due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Starting Wednesday, classes for South Middle School will be virtual. It will be included in the district’s two-week online learning waiver request to the Department of Education. Other schools include Prairieview, Waukee Middle, and Timberline. If approved, that would go into effect Monday and run through Thanksgiving break.

The entire Des Moines Public School District will move learning online starting next week. The district’s waiver was granted for two weeks — beginning next Monday through the end of the month. Hybrid learning will continue through the end of this week.

During the online period, DMPS will provide free meals to all students, with details on delivery to be determined.

West Des Moines and Ankeny have also decided to apply for online learning waivers but there’s no update on those yet.

The state’s guidelines allow schools to make some immediate, but temporary changes to online learning in certain situations while district’s wait for a decision from the Department of Education on their waiver applications.

