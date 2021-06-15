Money Motivation: Up to $50K prizes for vaccinated Polk County residents

DES MOINES, Iowa – Polk County residents who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will have the chance to win some major cash.

The Polk County Board of Supervisors is hoping a vaccine lottery incentive program will help convince more people to get vaccinated and help the county reach its goal of 75% community immunity.

Polk County residents 18 years and older who have been fully vaccinated can enter the lottery here, starting June 15th. They can also call 515-323-5221 for help registering.

Starting June 25th, every two weeks one $50,000 grand prize and one $5,000 scholarship will be given away. In addition, 10 weekly prizes of $1,000 will also be awarded.

County officials say Polk County residents who may have been vaccinated outside of the county will still be able to enter. Winners will be drawn randomly and officials will confirm they are a resident of Polk County and use health records to confirm they’ve been vaccinated.

Supervisors say more incentives will be offered at vaccine clinics.

If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, you can find a free appointment at ImmunizePolk.org. Only those fully vaccinated by August 22nd will be eligible for the lottery.

According to supervisors, the money that is being given away has been provided by the American Rescue Plan Act and is not coming out of Polk County’s pocket.