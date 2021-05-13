Mixed Reactions from Metro Parents About Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa – With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voting to back the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15, parents in the Des Moines metro are expressing varied opinions on whether to vaccinate their kids.

Lindsey Buehler of Des Moines was thrilled when she learned her 14-year-old son would be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. For her family, it means more peace of mind in returning back to normal.

“My husband, daughter, and I we have all been vaccinated for months,” said Buehler, “So it’ll be good to have you know my teenager and in that group with us.”

As soon as she can find an appointment she plans to have her son roll up his sleeves.

Buehler said she has been keeping an eye on the Polk County Health Department’s Facebook page to see when they’ll be ready to vaccinate kids.

But Wednesday, the PCHD told people to hold on, as they have to wait for more guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health before beginning to vaccinate kids.

Not every parent is so eagerly lining up.

“It actually makes my stomach cringe, I just truly think that there’s not enough research out there or not enough timely research that has been done,” said Waukee mom, Tiffany Manning.

Manning has not received the COVID-19 vaccine herself and said, “I’m really worried about the vaccine of what long-term effects it can do.”

But Manning doesn’t consider herself an anti-vaxxer.

“I have gotten all my vaccines that are needed and I continue to make sure that they’re up to date and keep them up to date, same with my kids.

With the novelty of the virus and vaccine, she doesn’t think she’ll change her mind any time soon, especially for her kids.

“Truly, I don’t think so until, you know, maybe five years from now,” said Manning.

It’s a decision parents like Buehler respect but don’t understand.

“We just wish that everyone would listen to the doctors and scientists that have been working really hard to make this go away,” said Buehler.

Research data from large clinical trials has shown the Pfizer vaccine to be safe and effective.

Kids in Iowa will be able to get their vaccines right away. Several CVS locations across the state will start offering it Thursday.

Kids will also be able to get the vaccine at Hy-Vee’s pop-up clinic at the Des Moines Farmers Market this Saturday.