Millions in Rental Assistance Available Through City of Des Moines, Polk County

DES MOINES, Iowa — The U.S. Department of the Treasury is helping people in Polk County remain in their homes.

The City of Des Moines says $6.5 million in rental assistance has been provided to help its residents, and combined with efforts from Polk County $14 million in total will be available to help with rent. The funds are part of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

This week, the Impact Community Action Partnership will begin accepting applications the rental assistance for families at risk of eviction due to the virus. Qualified families will be eligible for up to 15-months of rent assistance.

Executive Director of IMPACT, Ann Bacon, said “This will really make a huge difference for those families who have been impacted by COVID.”

She said the program will provide more than just a ,”…Band-Aid approach to families in crisis.”

You can find out more information about the program here. To schedule an appointment to apply contact IMPACT at 515-518-4770.