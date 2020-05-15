Metro Waste Authority Offering Landfill Tour to Help Ease Boredom

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — As families look for safe social distancing activities for kids, Metro Waste Authority is trying to help out.

Saturday, it is offering a free behind-the-scenes drive-thru tour of the Metro Park East Landfill in Mitchellville.

The “See Where the Trash Goes” event will offer a tour accompanied by audio at each stop. Kids of all ages are welcome to see big equipment in action, including a garbage truck.

“Metro Waste Authority’s dedication to education and the environment is unwavering,” stated Executive Director Michael McCoy. “This event provides a platform to combine the two. On Saturday, we will serve the region, as we do every day, but in an all-new way too. Most families can really use a fun, interesting activity to do outside of the home, while remaining healthy and safe.”

The event runs from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at 12181 NE University Ave. in Mitchellville.