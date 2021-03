DES MOINES, Iowa – Wednesday marks one year since the first Iowan died from COVID-19.

To honor them and the more than 5,600 other Iowans who died from the virus, a memorial is being held at the State Capitol. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Capitol west terrace.

Volunteers will read off names of those who have died from the virus and several elected officials are slated to speak.

The memorial is being live streamed on Progress Iowa’s Facebook and YouTube pages.