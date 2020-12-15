Mayor Cownie Amends COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation, Further Restricts Gatherings on Des Moines City Property

DES MOINES, IOWA – OCTOBER 09: The skyline is seen in Iowa’s capital city on October 09, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines mayor Frank Cownie is placing new restrictions on some gatherings and activities in the city because of the continued community spread of COVID-19.

Monday night, Cownie amended his emergency proclamation about social gatherings taking place on city property.

The new restrictions state that “an outdoor social, community, recreational, leisure or sporting gathering or event” that uses city streets or public right-of-way is now limited to 30 people. The previous proclamation had a limit of 250. Those gatherings must still meet CDC guidelines and be approved by the City Manager to get a permit.

The city says the restriction applies to, but is not limited to, parades, festivals, rallies, farmers’ markets, road races, or neighborhood block parties.

The amended proclamation means youth and adult sports activities will not be allowed on city property. City community recreation centers will, however, remain open with a capacity of 50%.